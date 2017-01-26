Arkansas Is In Position To Get Into The Big Dance

As it stands today, the Arkansas Razorbacks are in a position to get a NCAA Tournament bid.

For Arkansas basketball fans, the question at the beginning of each year is, “will we at least make the tournament?” Well, looking at it today, the Hogs are probably going to get to the big dance.

There are so many factors that go into the selection of teams to make the NCAA tourney. RPI is always a decent indicator but there’s more to it than just that. That being said, let’s take a look at where the Hogs stand in the RPI and how they have faired against teams with decent RPI rankings.

RPI Losses

Currently, the Razorbacks are ranked 30th in the RPI standings. Their losses came from Kentucky, who is 6th in the RPI, 11th ranked Florida, 21st ranked Minnesota, and 116th Mississippi State. Obviously, Hail State is their worst loss.

As far as losses go, all but one loss came by way of top 25 in RPI ranked teams. That’s not bad especially considering they only have four losses. That tells you that the Hogs are doing their job and beating the teams that they should be beating.

Even elite teams have trouble doing this to perfection each year. If you don’t believe me, look at Kentucky, Villanova, and Kansas. All these teams lost on the same day to inferior opponents. Arkansas is doing very well on this front.

RPI Wins

Now let’s look at Arkansas’ wins. Is there one quality win that the Razorbacks can hang their hat on? Yesterday, I’d have said as far as RPI wins go, that the Hogs didn’t have a quality win but today is a different day.

Tennessee would have been the team that I said was the best win for Arkansas but they didn’t have a good RPI rank until today. They did beat Kentucky, which is why I would have said it was their best win but today the Vols are ranked 49th in the RPI, giving Arkansas a top-50 win.

That is great for Arkansas as they now, at least for today, have a quality win. Looking ahead, however, one need not look very far to find a quality opponent on the Hogs schedule.

Next, up for the Hogs is 43rd ranked Oklahoma State. This would be a terrific win for the Hogs if they could pull it off in Stillwater. Further on down their schedule, the Hogs face a couple must-wins. Arkansas has to beat 129th ranked LSU and definitely has to beat 272nd ranked Missouri.

Currently, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Arkansas as a 9th seed in the East facing off against 8th seed Iowa State. This should give Hog fans a lot of hope but there is plenty of ball left to play. Arkansas needs to continue beating who they should and all should fall into place. Woo pig!

