Arkansas Gets Set To Take on Top 50 RPI Oklahoma State

The Arkansas Razorback basketball team gets ready to take on Oklahoma State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Arkansas Razorback basketball is looking like they need to be fitted with dancing shoes. They are sitting at a 16-4 for the season and 5-3 in the SEC. What’s the only thing the Hogs need? A signature win.

I wrote a piece yesterday about what the Hogs are doing to get to the NCAA tournament and talked about the need for a win to hang their hat on. Now that Tennessee is in the top 50 in the RPI, that helps but what’s better than one top 50 RPI win? Two, of course.

Currently, Oklahoma State is ranked 43rd in the RPI. A win over the Cowboys would be huge but Arkansas has to go on the road to Stillwater and pull it off. Arkansas head coach, Mike Anderson has already said that it will be a difficult game for the hogs.

The Cowboys have two players that Anderson pointed out. One being Jawun Evans. Anderson said that Evans was a star that put his team on his back but that the Hogs will also have to watch out for Phil Forte. Although Evans leads the team with 18.2 points per game, both Forte and Carrol average double digits. The team averages 88 points a game.

The Razorbacks are going to have to guard the perimeter and play a full game. Arkansas has had some great comebacks this season but lets’ hope that this game isn’t another one of those. Play a full game with solid defense and find their rhythm on offense are the keys to a win for the Razorbacks.

Tipoff for the Hogs vs Cowboys is at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th. The game will be televised on ESPNU and can also be found on the WatchESPN app and online. Although the hogs are the underdog here, I have them winning by 5. Woo pig!

