Arkansas Clenches Close Road Win Against A&M

In yet another game that Arkansas basketball struggled to put two full halves together, the Hogs come back and seal the deal over the Aggies on the road.

Head coach for the Arkansas basketball team, Mike Anderson, said that his team would have to learn to put two halves together in order to find success. Tonight, however, the Hogs did it with one really good half to come back and beat the Aggies 62-60.

If anyone deserves an MVP award from this game it has got to be Manuale Watkins. No, he didn’t just dominate through his physicality, although he did have 6 rebounds tonight. What he did was drain more three-pointers than anyone else on this perimeter shooting team. Watkins shot 3-3 from the three tonight, while one came to bring the Hogs back into the game in the second half. This all coming from the guy who made his first shot from beyond the arch just one game ago. “Manny Buckets” anyone?

Overall, though, Arkansas played decently. They had a very bad first half, especially defensively. The Hogs were giving up really easy shots and on top of that, the rebounding just wasn’t there. Kingsley ended up with only four rebounds for the night which is flat out unacceptable for him.

If Watkins got the MVP tonight, I say we give the game ball to Daryl Macon. Dude is the best offensive player on the team without a doubt. The best part of his team-leading 16 points was his ability to get them from the free throw line. Macon deserved an Oscar for his performances that landed him at the line enough to shoot 9-12.

This was Mike Anderson’s first win at Texas A&M in his entire coaching career. It’s also worth noting that Arkansas is undefeated against teams from Texas this season, including their win over the Longhorns at a neutral site game in Houston. Knowing that Arkansas has dominated the state of Texas is good enough for me. Woo pig.

This article originally appeared on