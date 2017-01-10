Arkansas Basketball Prepares for Mississippi State

The Arkansas basketball team is looking to bounce back from a loss to Kentucky and take on Mississippi State at Bud Walton.

Arkansas basketball (12-3) is moving past Malik Monk and the Kentucky game. Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks are 1-2 in the SEC as they head back home to play Mississippi State (10-4).

The Razorbacks head into this game as a ten point favorite and are 6-7 against the spread. Arkansas is 27th in the RPI whereas the Bulldogs are currently ranked 178th. Arkansas should easily beat this team by more than 10 especially since it’s at Bud Walton.

Mississippi State is coming off of a big win on the road against LSU this past weekend. In the first half, the Bulldogs shot 7 of 12 from beyond the arch. The 95 point win against the Tigers is their season’s high in scoring.

The Keys To The Win

The keys to this game are simple for Arkansas to pull off the win. Do what Arkansas is built to do and you will have an easy win. Play fast and apply pressure to control the tempo.

Mississippi State beat LSU by having time to find good shots on offense and got great looks from beyond the three. Arkansas has guarded the perimeter this season and can do it again. If the Hogs can force the Bulldogs to play at the faster tempo and pressure their shots, expect Mike Anderson’s squad to win and win big.

Tipoff for the matchup between Arkansas and Mississippi State is set for 8 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. You can catch the game on the SEC Network and on WatchESPN. Woo pig.

This article originally appeared on