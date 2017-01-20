Arkansas Basketball Hopes to Continue Win Streak Against LSU

The Arkansas basketball team looks to continue their two-game win streak as they take on LSU.

Arkansas basketball is coming off of wins against Missouri and Texas A&M as they look ahead to LSU. LSU is 9-8 for the season with just one win in conference. That lone win is over the MIZZOU Tigers.

Since that win, the Bayou Bengals have had a bit of a rough season. It started when Mississippi State, who beat the Hogs as well, came to town. The Bulldogs ran the Tigers out of their own gym with a 95-78 beating. Afterward, the Tigers went on to lose to A&M, Alabama, and then most recently, Auburn.

LSU doesn’t have the talent they did from a year ago. Mainly, they don’t have superstar Ben Simmons. The Tiger’s best win of the current season is probably an 84-65 victory over the Houston Cougars. Arkansas also took down the Cougars earlier this season.

Currently, ESPN has the Arkansas Razorbacks as a 13 point favorite over the Tigers. Looking at a side by side comparison of the two teams schedules, I would have to say that I could see why Arkansas is a double-digit favorite in this matchup.

That said, I have also watched Arkansas’ games and would quickly jump on the betting side for LSU to beat that spread. Arkansas is flat out inconsistent. Not to say they are a terrible team but the Hogs can’t put a complete game together.

Arkansas and LSU tip off at 7:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game can be found on the SEC Network and if you can’t make it to a T.V., you can find the stream on WatchESPN here. I have the Hogs winning but only by 4 in this matchup simply because they lack the ability to play a full game. A win is a win though! Woo pig!

