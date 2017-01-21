Arkansas Basketball Continues the Win Streak Over LSU

Arkansas basketball keeps the momentum going with their third straight win, as they beat LSU 99-86.

The Arkansas basketball team came out of the gate dominating the LSU Tigers. The Razorbacks came out, took the lead, and never gave it up throughout the game. ESPN had the point spread at 13 which the Hogs just barely covered.

The Hogs were led by the SEC Player of the Year, Moses Kingsley. I say that because the Moses we all expected throughout the season finally made his grand entrance and it was just as awesome as I thought it would be.

Kingsley led the Razorbacks with 24 points, shooting 10-18 from the field and draining 1-1 from the three-point line. Kingsley also tied the team in rebounds with 7 but that wasn’t the highlight of his night. He is now in the 1,000 point club as a Razorback, after scoring his 1,000th point in this game.

Macon, Barford, Beard, and Hannahs all had double-digit points ranging from 14 to 16. Macon also tied Moses with 7 rebounds for the night. Hannahs would lead the scoring from the bench for the Hogs with a total of 14. Beard, Macon, and Hannahs all shot perfectly from the free throw line.

I said in my article before the game that I thought Arkansas could barely squeak by but it feels so good to be wrong. The Hogs did give up a bit of a run there towards the end but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers to ever see light. Arkansas moves on to 15-4 for the season and 4-3 in the SEC. Woo pig!

