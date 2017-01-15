Arkansas Basketball Comes Out On Top in Must-Win

The Arkansas basketball team come out on top against Missouri in a must-win game for the Hogs

The men’s Arkansas basketball team took a devastating loss to Mississippi State but bounced back to topple Missouri 92-73 in their latest game. Mizzou is by no means a good team but it was one Arkansas had to beat, not only for their postseason hopes but for the fans.

In Mike Anderson’s sixth year as a head coach, he got off to his best start ever while at Arkansas when his Razorbacks went 10-1. For many, this was an improvement, but for some, it wasn’t enough.

Missouri came into Bud Walton Arena 5-10 for the season and 0-3 in the conference. Looking through their schedule, it’s really hard to find a “best win” out of their five. The Tigers have beaten Tulane, Northwestern State, Western Kentucky, and Miami (Ohio). There’s definitely nothing to really hang their hat on in those wins.

Looking at it, you can see why for many fans this game was a must-win. The Hogs may have fallen to the Bulldogs, who by the way just beat Texas A&M, but they couldn’t get beat by Mizzou. It was do-or-die for Mike Anderson’s squad and they came out with a nice 19 point victory.

Arkansas is currently sitting at 40th in the NCAA RPI rankings. They look ahead to this coming Tuesday as they get set to take on the 9-7 Aggies on the road at College Station. It may not be the best A&M team but it’s one the Hogs can hopefully find the victory over. Woo pig.

