Arizona Women’s Basketball wraps up Non-Conference Schedule, Defeats Portland State

Arizona Women’s Basketball continues their solid start to the 2016-17 season, as they wrap-up non-conference play, defeating Portland State.

In her first season coaching with the Wildcats, Adia Barnes has guided the Women’s Basketball team to a very respectable 9-2 start. Arizona improved upon their record, following the victory over Portland State on Tuesday evening.

Entering the year with fairly low expectations, it’s safe to assume, not many anticipated the Wildcats to have a great year. The Pac-12 coaches predicted that Arizona would end up last in the conference. Before accepting her first head coaching job, Barnes, the former Wildcat standout knew her work would be cut out for her.

Arizona finished the 2015-16 season with a 13-19 record overall, finishing in 11th place within the conference. Also, please keep in mind Arizona started the year 9-3, before losing 16 of their next 20 games.

Times have changed a bit, as the newly hired Adia Barnes brings a bit of a different style, and perhaps a new hope for the team to get on track to their winning ways of the early 2000’s.

Barnes of all people should know a thing or two about winning, as she certainly did that here in Arizona. Additionally, she’s been earning her stripes coaching on a few different staffs, including the Washington Huskies squad that made the final four last season.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats concluded their non-conference schedule, as they took on Portland State in McKale Center.

It was a total team effort, as the Wildcats used smothering defense, as well as an offensive barrage, pacing themselves to an easy 75-52 victory. Arizona also connected on eight of their 15 attempts from beyond the arc. Wow!

Arizona looks quite competitive in their first few games and possesses the ability to improve as the year goes on. The biggest challenge moving forward will be the tough conference schedule.

The Pac-12 is excellent, and from early indications, a number of teams look extremely competitive in 2016-17.

Heading into their conference schedule against Cal on Thursday evening, Arizona will need to continue to rely on senior forward LaBrittney Jones, as well as senior guard Malena Washington, who lead the team in scoring.

The two combined are averaging nearly 28 points per game for the Wildcats, and their experience and ability to continue to score with consistency equals higher success for the Wildcats.

At Zona Zealots, we interested in continuing to follow this years’ team, hope they can continue to build on their early success. BearDown, Arizona!

