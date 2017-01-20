Arizona Women’s Basketball Comes from Behind to Beat Washington State

Missed during all the Greg Byrne buzz in the Arizona Athletic Department Sunday was a quiet, come-from-behind victory by the Arizona Women’s Basketball team.

The win over visiting Washington State by a score of 56-55 may not be one for the ages. But it was Coach Adia Barnes second Pac-12 victory and the closing minutes sent a statement.

Arizona was trounced by No. 8 Washington 90-73 just a couple days earlier. Against WSU, the Wildcats fell behind by as many as 12 points. Slowly they clawed their way back. As the fourth quarter progressed, Arizona would stay within a few points, but couldn’t get the lead. Then with just over three minutes remaining in the game and down by five, Arizona put on a defensive clinic. Even the Pac-12 Conference took notice.

WHAT. A. GAME. The Wildcats secure their first home conference win in a nail-biter! ????⬇️ #Pac12WBB pic.twitter.com/Ud2IBhb1Jn — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 15, 2017

The Wildcats caused 24 Cougar turnovers in the game, three of those in the final 2:20. Every pass by WSU late in the game was under pressure, and when they Wildcats came up with the ball, they scored. A put back by LaBrittney Jones with 30 seconds left iced the game. Arizona could have given up on the missed shot, but instead, they hung around the basket, fought for the rebound, and scored.

Jones produced throughout the game–it was just another day at the office for the senior forward.

Not only was this the game-winning bucket over WSU, it moved LaBrittney Jones to 17th all-time in UA history with 1,062 points! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/UPFxpR9qp3 — Arizona W Basketball (@ArizonaWBBall) January 17, 2017

In addition to the defense, the Wildcats played smart by sending the Cougars to the free throw line only 14 times.

After picking up a win the last two weekends, Arizona has landed in the Bay Area and will be playing the Northern California schools this weekend. Friday night they play No. 10 Stanford at 8 PM and Sunday they are at Cal. That game can be seen on Pac-12 Networks at 2 PM.

Keep up the momentum and let’s keep the defense rolling this weekend Arizona Women’s Basketball!

