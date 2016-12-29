Arizona Wildcat Kadeem Allen gets to meet Newborn Daughter

It’s been a long few months for the senior Kadeem Allen, but after a quick break from basketball action, the new daddy finally got to meet his precious little girl.

Wildcats Basketball reigns supreme, and when you’re a top program like Arizona, the focus has to pretty much be there from before the season and on. For the senior Kadeem Allen, that mentality has been no different thus far.

Now a senior for the Wildcats, head coach Sean Miller has been dependent on Allen as he promised before the season, “Kadeem, Kadeem Allen is our leader,” said Miller at Pac-12 Media Day. Through the early parts of the season, as Arizona has battled injuries and attrition, Allen has been a big part of the Wildcats’ success.

The early part of the season has been busy thus far, and that hasn’t given Arizona too many opportunities to enjoy much time off.

Finally, after a few intensive months, the Wildcats were able to have a bit of a break over the Holidays, and as players traveled home to see their loved ones. Allen traveled to see a loved one he hadn’t yet met.

The recent father to a precious newborn girl, went back home to Wilmington, NC to meet his three-month-old daughter, Genesis!

Perhaps getting the best Christmas gift of all after meeting his newborn, some new fuel has been added to his fire on the court and for the rest of the season. Miller had some encouraging words for the new father.

Miller on Kadeem Allen coming back after seeing his daughter for the first time: pic.twitter.com/Xn8z4N5RtT — DailyWildcatHoops (@WildcatHoops) December 28, 2016

Definitely a heartfelt moment for Allen. We are extremely happy for him as he was able to connect with his little girl. Bear Down, Kadeem, the Allen family and congratulations!

