Arizona State player claims Arizona fans used racial slurs before he flipped them off

The Arizona Wildcats cruised past the rival Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night, but the real story is what happened before the game.

As he returned to the locker room after pregame warmups, Arizona State guard Torian Graham made an obscene gesture toward the Arizona student section.

Graham apologized on Twitter after the game, though that tweet has since been deleted. Via The Arizona Republic, his message read:

“I apologies for my actions, there was racial slurs said, and I didn’t react the right way as I should My apologies to the ASU program”

Graham, Arizona State’s leading scorer this season, finished with 18 points in the Sun Devils’ 91-75 loss.