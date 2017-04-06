Arizona’s Simmons leaving after freshman season for NBA

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona freshman guard Kobi Simmons is declaring for the NBA draft and will not return to school.

The school announced Simmons’ decision Wednesday.

An athletic 6-foot-5 guard from Atlanta, Simmons was a key member to coach Sean Miller’s latest stellar recruiting class.

Simmons appeared in all 37 games and started 19, averaging 8.7 points and 2.0 assists. A good shooter and finisher, he’s been projected to be selected in the second round.