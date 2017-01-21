Arizona guard Allonzo Trier to play against UCLA on Saturday

Allonzo Trier will play for Arizona against UCLA on Saturday.

Trier, a 6-foot-5 guard, has missed the first 19 games of the Wildcats’ season after testing positive for a PED.

“The NCAA notified us on Friday afternoon that Allonzo Trier’s most recent drug test was negative,” the university said in a statement. “Therefore, he is eligible to return to the court immediately and will be available for our game against UCLA.“

Heading into the season, Trier was regarded as Arizona’s best scorer. Trier averaged 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Arizona last season.

The Wildcats are currently 17-2.