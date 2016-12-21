Arizona Basketball: Wildcats Dominate New Mexico in 77-46 Win

It’s been 17 years since New Mexico and Arizona Basketball played each other. Tuesday night marked the renewal of a rivalry between border states.

The last time Arizona Basketball and New Mexico played was 17 years ago. Lute Olson made it very clear, vowing to “unequivocally” discontinue the series between the two schools.

What was once a heated rivalry, Tuesday night had hopes to reignite the rivalry moving forward. Except there was one problem… someone forgot to tell New Mexico.

Things have obviously changed as Arizona has continued its elite status, while New Mexico dropped off the radar.

Tuesday’s dominating win was a great example of team basketball. Arizona had five players score in double figures, but it was Chance Comanche’s night, earning 6th Man of the Game accolades.

Chance scored a career-high 14 points on 6-6 shooting, predominantly by ways of dunks and alley-oops, and added eight rebounds.

It was the best we’ve seen Chance play since arriving in Tucson last year. Sean Miller has been on Chance’s case for a couple of games now, demanding more from him. But Miller had nothing but great things to say about the sophomore forward.

“That was the best game that he’s played this season, maybe in two seasons. He needed some confidence and I think he’s filled with it here right now.”

Zona Zealots has been documenting the rise of this young star since his senior year playing for Beverly Hills High School, and this day was a day of celebration for us. To watch five slam dunks in a dominating game against the New Mexico Lobos, was just sheer joy.

For most of this game we saw the best Arizona team of the season. The Wildcats came out and attacked, taking it to the Lobos from all over the floor. Arizona jumped out to a commanding 12-0 lead and New Mexico was never able to get the deficit back down to single digits.

The Wildcats out muscled, out hustled, and simply was too much for New Mexico. Arizona jumped out to its largest first half lead 37-14 on a two-handed slam from Rawle Alkins on a fast break. It was dunk city in the first half. If it wasn’t Rawle, it was Chance throwing it down off of pocket passes or alley-oops.

Arizona didn’t start the second half how they wanted to. The team only scored two points in the first couple of minutes. New Mexico was getting to the rim with ease, scoring and drawing fouls. But even with a slow start, the Wildcats never let New Mexico feel as if they had a chance.

Lauri Markannen came alive in the second half after a quiet start. He’s been in a bit of a slump recently, looking uncomfortable and not confident at times.

But after he hit a three, you could see him become more relaxed. Lauri would make a couple more three’s and have a nice dribble drive to a floater, showing off all his tools. He would finish with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats’ largest lead of the night was 32 points with Lauri, Rawle and Chance leading the way. Rawle finished the night with a double-double: 13 points and 11 rebounds. He was all over the floor and could not be stopped.

Ever since the Butler game, Rawle has taken his game to new heights and is flowing with confidence. He’s a monster on the boards, too physical for guards to play up on him, and has moved his game to outside the arc.

At the end of the day, it was an all around team effort, and an all around dominating game for Arizona. The Wildcats out-rebounded New Mexico 49 to 30. They finished 50-percent from the field and 38-percent from deep. It was exactly what you’d like to see just before conference play.

The Wildcats will now enjoy some much-needed, and much deserved, time off for the holidays. Players will be back the day before New Years Eve to begin preparing to take on the Cal Bears, in Berkeley, on December 30th. Pac-12 play is here! This should be a fun ride. BEAR DOWN!

Game Notes

Kadeem Allen had another quiet, very good game. He finished the night with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kobi Simmons played on of his best games as a PG. He looked very calm and relaxed all night while finishing with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Sean Miller mentioned in this week’s conference that Parker Jackson-Cartwright appears to be ahead of schedule. He’s been able to run through 5 man drills in practice and put in 40 minute workouts.

As usual, Miller and Arizona are quiet on Allonzo Trier’s status, which is approaching 50-percent of the season not playing. But Miller did say the team was “hoping for some good news that would expand their roster” heading into conference play.

