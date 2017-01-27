Arizona Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in latest Bracketology

As Arizona Basketball continues their successful 2016-17 season, the Wildcats are certainly making noise, as they’re projected to be a 2-seed in the Tournament.

Things are continuing to roll for the Arizona Basketball team. The Wildcats are playing well, winners of their last twelve straight, and most importantly, they get arguably their best player back in Allonzo Trier, just in time for the second half of the Pac-12 conference schedule.

Following their wins over USC and UCLA last week, the Wildcats continue to gain national attention and respect. On Thursday, ESPN Analyst Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology, and perhaps not so surprisingly, the Wildcats are projected as a No. 2 seed in the West.

Certainly nice to finally get a bit of respect this year, but Sean Miller and Arizona have earned it. Despite the injuries and ongoing saga regarding Trier’s eligibility, the Wildcats posted a 17-2 (6-0) record before his return.

If you look at their resume, they have some nice wins, but we were needing a little bit more work. Before their Los Angeles trip, Arizona’s best wins were over Utah, Michigan State, Cal and UC Irvine.

This past weekend, the Wildcats got to work, beating two Top-50 RPI teams USC and UCLA. The Bruins were then ranked No. 3 in the country.

Now at 19-2 (8-0), the Wildcats have a great chance to continue building on their strong resume. Perhaps more importantly, Trier is back which had mentioned previously.

This only bodes well for Arizona, as they hope to of course get a good seeding in the tournament, and hope also to make a deep run come March.

At Zona Zealots, we only hope the Wildcats continue to play well and do not get too distracted with the extra attention. Some top teams have already lost this week, and hopefully, Arizona continues to stay focused! Bear Down, Arizona!

