Are You Kidding Me? Arkansas Gets The Win At Vandy

The Arkansas basketball team had a crazy comeback at Vanderbilt to get the 71-70 win on the road.

Arkansas basketball is a lot like football in that it’s not for the faint of heart. The only difference? Arkansas basketball is good at double-digit comebacks instead of blowing double-digit leads.

Tonight was just business as usual for Mike Anderson and his fastest40 Razorback team. In the past three road games, including at Vanderbilt, the Hogs overcame double-digit deficits. Arkansas gave up an 11-0 run with 7:51 left to take a 54-43 lead. Then Dusty Hannahs took the team on his back and showed out.

Dusty, who is known for his perimeter shooting skills, drove the lane with ferocity over and over to get the Hogs back in the game. I have never seen Hannahs deliver such a powerful performance as he did in the win over the Dores.

In the end, it came down to Daryl Macon. Macon drew the foul while shooting a 3-pointer and, Macon being Macon, made all three to win the game. His post win motion to his is veins to signal “Ice in my veins” was perfect.

Hannahs led the team in scoring with 17 while Barford, Macon, Beard, and Kingsley all were in double-digit scoring. The Razorbacks forced Vandy to turnover the ball 15 times and out-rebounded the Dores 34-31. It was a huge win for the Razorbacks simply because, yet again, these Hogs showed heart.

Arkansas now moves on to 16-4 for the season. Next up is the SEC-Big 12 Challenge in which the Hogs will be playing the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater. The game starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday the 28th and will be on ESPNU. Woo pig.

