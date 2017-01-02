Villanova remains No. 1, Baylor bounces to No. 2 in latest AP top 25
Sports Illustrated
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
1. Villanova (59 first-place votes)
2. Baylor (6)
3. Kansas
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. Kentucky
7. West Virginia
8. Duke
9. Louisville
10. Creighton
11. Virginia
12. Florida State
13. Wisconsin
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon
16. Xavier
17. Arizona
18. Butler
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Purdue
21. Virginia Tech
22. Cincinnati
23. Notre Dame
24. Florida
25. USC