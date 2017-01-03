Andino, Copeland pace Md-Eastern Shore past Valley Forge

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) Ryan Andino and Bakari Copeland combined for 45 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore defeated Valley Forge 90-65 on Monday night in its final nonconference game.

Andino launched 15 3-pointers, making six, for 23 points and Copeland enjoyed his best shooting night of the season, scoring 22 on 6 of 7 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and making all eight tries from the foul line. Tyler Jones added 19 points for the Hawks (3-12), who shot 50 percent.

The game was a first against a Division I opponent for Valley Forge (4-6), a Christian college in its third season of provisional membership in NCAA Division III. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s women’s basketball coach, Fred Batchelor, is a Valley Forge alum and helped set up the contest. Batchelor, a 1988 grad, was the fourth All-American produced by Valley Forge

Austin Lobo led the Patriots with 14 points and Alex Sanchez added 10.