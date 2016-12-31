Anderson scores 26; Fairleigh Dickinson beats Robert Morris

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) Darian Anderson scored seven of his 26 points in the final 2:35 to help Fairleigh Dickinson pull away and beat Robert Morris 81-77 on Saturday.

Anderson made a 3-pointer to give the Knights a 73-72 lead, and his two free throws stretched it to 77-74 with 27 seconds left. The Colonials turned the ball over on their next possession, and Stephan Jiggetts made two shots from the line to make it 79-75.

Isaiah Still hit a 3 to pull Robert Morris to 79-77 with 13 seconds to go. Anderson made two more free throws to seal it.

Anderson was 8 of 19 from the field and made 8 of 9 free throws. Darnell Edge added 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (4-9, 2-0 Northeast Conference).

Braden Burke and Kavon Stewart scored 12 points apiece to led Robert Morris (5-10, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Still and Matty McConnell each added 11.