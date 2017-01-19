Anderson’s OT bucket gives Fordham 1st win over VCU (Jan 18, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Antwoine Anderson’s jump shot as time ran out gave Fordham its first victory over VCU 69-67 on Wednesday night.

VCU’s Justin Tillman missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15 seconds left with an official grabbing the miss, apparently believing it was a two-shot foul. VCU got a chance to set its defense before the inbounds but Anderson came through.

Fordham (7-12, 1-5) was winless in six previous meetings with VCU (14-5, 4-2), since the two began playing each other in Atlantic 10 play in 2012-13.

Javontae Hawkins led Fordham with 22 points with Anderson and Joseph Chartouny scoring 15 each and Chuba Ohams grabbing 10 rebounds.

Tillman led VCU with 20 points. JeQuan Lewis had 10 assists.

VCU never led in regulation with Doug Brooks tying the game at 53-all on a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. Mo Alie-Cox made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to send the game to OT.