Anderson, Dulin lead Navy to 75-62 win over Loyola (Md) (Jan 11, 2017)
BALTIMORE (AP) Shawn Anderson had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Bryce Dulin added 14 points and seven boards and Navy beat Loyola 75-62 on Wednesday night.
George Kiernan scored 11 for Navy (7-10, 2-3 Patriot League), which won its first game away from home this season.
After Loyola’s Jarred Jones hit a short jumper to open the scoring, Dulin’s 3 capped a 7-0 run that gave Navy the lead for good. Dulin and Kiernan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 30-20 and the Midshipmen took an eight-point lead into the break.
Five Navy players scored during a 10-3 spurt that made it 66-52 with 3:11 to play and the Greyhounds trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
The Midshipmen made 12 of 20 second-half shots while Loyola shot just 34.6 percent (9 of 26) after the break.
Jones led the Greyhounds (8-8, 2-3) with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting.