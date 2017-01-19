American U rolls past Lafayette 71-57 (Jan 18, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Charlie Jones scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds as American University snapped a four-game skid, rolling past Lafayette 71-57 on Wednesday night.

Jones was 8 of 10 from the floor including a pair of 3-pointers for the Eagles (5-13, 2-5 Patriot League). Delante Jones and Alex Paquin added 13 points apiece and Sa’eed Nelson had 11 points and seven boards.

A Paquin 3-pointer capped a 22-12 start for the Eagles and they led throughout the first half to a 27-21 edge at the break. American led the rest of the game.

Charlie Jones and Delante Jones each sank a 3-pointer midway through the second half to push American’s lead to 51-41 with 10:27 to go and the Eagles cruised from there.

Matt Klinewski scored 19 points for the Leopards (6-12, 2-5) who have lost four in a row.