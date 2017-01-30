Alstork helps Wright State edge Illinois-Chicago 88-86 (Jan 29, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Mark Alstork had 17 of his 24 points in the second half and Wright State defeated Illinois-Chicago 88-86 on Sunday.

Alstork made two free throws with 29.4 seconds left to put the Raiders up 87-82. Dominique Matthews hit a 3-pointer for the Flames at 18.8 seconds before Justin Mitchell missed a pair of free throws.

Tarkus Ferguson couldn’t convert a short shot in congestion in the lane with 8.3 seconds left and Mitchell was fouled. He made one with seven seconds remaining before the Raiders fouled Michael Kolawole at 2.9. Kolawole made the first free throw for a career-high 17 points and missed the second intentionally but the Flames couldn’t get the loose ball as time ran out.

Mitchell finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (15-8, 6-4 Horizon).

Ferguson, Godwin Boahen and Matthews had 14 each for the Flames (11-11, 4-5). Ferguson added 10 rebounds and nine assists.