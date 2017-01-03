Alonso fuels UNC-Greensboro win over Chattanooga 73-68 (Jan 02, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Francis Alonso scored a career-high 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, to lead UNC-Greensboro to a 73-68 win over Chattanooga on Monday night.

Demetrius Troy added 11 points and Jordy Kuiper had 10 for UNC-Greensboro (11-5, 2-1 Southern Conference), which had an 18-9 advantage in second-chance points. Alonso hit 8 of 14 from the field and sank all seven of his free throws.

Trailing by six at the break, the Spartans opened the second half with an 18-4 run that made it 50-42 with 13:52 left and held on the rest of the way. Alonso hit two 3-pointers during the run, including the go-ahead bucket that made it 44-42.

Chattanooga (10-4, 1-1) used a 6-0 spurt late in the game to pull within one, 69-68, on a pair of free throws from Casey Jones with 1:12 to go but was held scoreless from there.

Justin Tuoyo led Chattanooga with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Makinde London added 15 points and Tre’ McLean had 14.