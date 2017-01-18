Report: Arizona’s Allonzo Trier tested positive for PEDs

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier reportedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, which led to his indefinite suspension, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reports.

Trier has reportedly been cleared by the NCAA to return, but cannot play until the substance is entirely out of his system. The levels have decreased, but traces of the drug must be completely gone before he is allowed to take the court. It’s unclear whether Trier will be able to return this season.

The sophomore guard averaged 14.8 points per game as a freshman and was expected to pace the Wildcats as a scorer, but has not appeared in a game due to the suspension. Arizona has gotten strong contributions from freshman guards Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons in Trier’s absence, with senior Kadeem Allen and junior Parker Jackson-Cartwright rounding out the backcourt.

The Wildcats are 16–2 without Trier and led the Pac 12 entering Wednesday.

