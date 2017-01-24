Allonzo’s Return: It Means More Than You Think

The wait is over, Allonzo Trier is back, and it means everything to Arizona’s battle-tested and hallowed roster.

This past week star Sophomore Guard Allonzo Trier made his first appearance of the 2016-2017 season. He was reinstated after being suspended for the first 19 games due to his unknowingly taking a performance-enhancing drug. He was switched out for Pac-12 Media Day with Kadeem Allen back on October 11th, which prompted rumors as to why he was not present.

Now that we all know the reason why Sean Miller sat him out and that the NCAA granted him reinstatement since he did not knowingly take the drugs, it all becomes a lot clearer that this could mean more than we first thought.

Trier’s skill set and NBA-ready abilities give the Wildcats some much-needed depth and scoring ability that was lacking in recent match-ups. Sure, we can argue that the team is doing fine and has only lost two games so far; yet the energy and pace at which Allonzo brings to every possession is what will be so exciting to watch.

Imagine, you are ready to come back for your Sophomore season, you can’t wait to get back on the court, you get hit with a suspension for breaking a rule you had no intention of breaking, and you watch as a close friend and teammate of yours Ray Smith suffers a career-ending injury. On top of that, a graduate transfer Talbott Denny suffers a season ending injury.

All of those things happened while you have to sit there on the bench and the only activities you can partake in are hitting the weight room, practicing with the team, and cheering on every big play and three-pointer. That is the situation that Trier was in before making his debut on Saturday against UCLA.

In the game against the Bruins, he scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists, had one steal, and put on a show with a couple of spectacular fast break finishes.

This is not only the return of the star that Arizona has needed for depth so far this season, but it is also the return of Trier’s heart and competitive nature which is the staple of Sean Miller’s program. Catch Trier and the rest of the Cats in action on Thursday night at the McKale Center against Washington State at 6:30 pm PT.

This article originally appeared on