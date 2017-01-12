Alcorn State puts away Jackson State with late run (Jan 11, 2017)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Marquis Vance scored 16 points and Alcorn State knocked Jackson State from the ranks of the conference undefeated with a 63-50 win on Wednesday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Denzel Dulin finished with 14 points and A.J. Mosby added 11 for Alcorn State (6-9, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which shot 44 percent overall and 48 percent in the first half when the Braves built a 10-point halftime lead.

Maurice Rivers scored 16 points to lead Jackson State (7-9, 3-1), but the Tigers struggled offensively, finishing with just 17 total field goals on 30.9 percent shooting.

The score was tied at 17 with 5:38 left in the first when Vance made a layup which sparked a 15-5 Braves’ run to close out the half. Jackson State cut the lead to 51-49 with 5:31 left, but the Braves responded with a 12-1 run to close out the game.