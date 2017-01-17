Alcorn State pulls away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2nd half (Jan 16, 2017)
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) Reginal Johnson scored 16 points and Alcorn State got back to the .500 mark in SWAC play with an 82-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.
Johnson hit 5 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds. DeAndre Davis had 15 points, while A.J. Mosby added 14 points, nine boards, and eight assists for the Braves (6-11, 3-3).
Alcorn State shot 53.7 percent from the field, held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 39.3-percent shooting, and outrebounded the Golden Lions 44-27.
An Avery Patterson 3 gave the Braves a 42-31 lead early in the second half. Deshon Bayless’ jumper got the Golden Lions to 58-52 with 8:05 left, however Alcorn State responded with six straight points. The Braves led by double-digits the rest of the way.
Trent Steen scored 17 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-15, 3-2). Bayless added 14.