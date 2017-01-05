Alcorn State beats Prairie View 66-55 (Jan 04, 2017)

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) Reginal Johnson made 7 of 12 from the field, including both of his 3-point attempts, and finished with 18 points to help Alcorn State beat Prairie View 66-55 on Wednesday night.

Maurice Howard added 11 points and Denzel Dulin scored 10. Marquis Vance had 12 rebounds to go with nine points for the Braves (4-9, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Alcorn State pulled away with a 9-0 run to lead 51-39 with 5:31 left. The Panthers (3-13, 0-2) closed to 54-47 before Johnson’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 10 at the 3-minute mark.

The Braves took the lead for good at 32-30 on Vance’s layup with 14:20 left in the half and had a 7-0 run to build a 41-33 edge. Prairie View trailed 42-39 after a 6-1 run but got no closer.

Tevin Bellinger had 14 points for Prairie View and JD Wallace grabbed nine boards.