Alcegaire’s 25 leads Bowling Green over Miami (Ohio) 83-72 (Jan 31, 2017)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Wes Alcegaire hit 6 of 9 3-pointers to score a career-high 25 points – the most of any Bowling Green player this season – and the Falcons beat Miami (Ohio) 83-72 on Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

Malik Hluchoweckyi added 10 points for the Falcons (9-13, 3-6 Mid-American), who made 10 of 23 3-pointers (43.5 percent).

Alcegaire’s 3-pointer put the Falcons up for good 11-10 and Bowling Green shot 8 for 16 from behind the arc, led by Alcegaire’s five 3s, to take a 42-27 halftime lead. Alcegaire scored 20 points in the first half.

The RedHawks closed to 10 points on Jake Wright’s layup with 1:34 left, but got no closer.

Wright made three 3s and scored 16 points, Logan McLane had 14 points, Michael Weathers scored 13, and Darius Harper 10 for the RedHawks (9-13, 2-7), who have lost two straight.