Albany wins final non-conference game against Cornell (Jan 02, 2017)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) David Nichols scored 16 points and Albany got past in-state rival Cornell 69-59 in its final non-conference tune-up on Monday night before opening America East Conference play.

Nichols led the team with five assists. Travis Charles hit 7 of 10 from the field for 14 points and Joe Cremo added 11 points for the Great Danes (9-6).

Albany was out shot by the Big Red 44.9 percent to 43.5 percent and hit six fewer 3-pointers (10-4). But the Great Danes held a 44-23 advantage on the glass, including 16 to 1 on the offensive end, which led in part to a plus-13 advantage in overall field goal attempts.

Darryl Smith scored 13 points to lead Cornell (3-11).

Albany led by just four, 62-58, with 3:02 to play. But four Nichols free throws bookended a 7-0 run, which also included a Cremo 3, to put the Big Red away.