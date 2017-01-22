Albany (NY) beats Maine 81-63 behind Nichols’ 28 points (Jan 22, 2017)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) David Nichols scored 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting, Devonte Campbell added a career-high 13 points and made all six of his free throws, and Albany (NY) never trailed in beating Maine 81-63 on Sunday to win its third straight.

Nichols capped Albany’s 13-5 opening run with a jumper and the Great Danes led 33-22 at halftime behind his 13 points. Albany outrebounded Maine 21-16 and outscored them 22-14 in the paint but made only 1 of 8 free throws in the half.

Maine closed to 37-35 in the second half on Wesley Myers’s layup, but the Great Danes pulled away on a 19-3 run capped by Campbell’s two free throws for a 56-38 lead and Albany was never threatened the rest of the way.

Travis Charles scored 12 points for the Great Danes (12-9, 3-3 America East), who outscored the Black Bears 46-30 in the paint and scored 19 points off of 15 turnovers.

Myers scored 18 points for Maine (5-17, 1-6), which has lost four straight.