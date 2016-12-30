Alabama State gets 2nd win, beats Fort Valley State, 75-68 (Dec 29, 2016)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Demetrius Houston and Torloft Thomas each converted two clutch free throws in the final two minutes as Alabama State held on to beat Division II Fort Valley State, 75-68 Thursday in the Hornets final tune-up before opening Southwestern Conference play Monday.
J.R. Bryant knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:51 left to give Fort Valley State a 66-65 lead, but Houston put Alabama State in front for good with a jumper with 3:20 left as Alabama State won for just the second time in a dozen starts.
Tony Armstrong scored 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field and Houston was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field to add 15. Rodney Simeon added 11 points for Alabama State (2-10).
Alabama State opens Southwestern Conference play Monday when the Hornets play host to Grambling State.
James Barnes scored 14 points to lead Fort Valley State.