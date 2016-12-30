Alabama powers past Stetson 83-60 (Dec 29, 2016)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Dazon Ingram finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Alabama in an 83-60 victory over Stetson on Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide (7-5) had three dunks in the first five minutes of the second half, including a tip-dunk by Donta Hall and a dunk by Braxton Key. Stetson (6-9) tried to stop the momentum with a timeout at 17:30 after Ingram’s dunk made it 46-30.

But Alabama pushed the lead to 51-30 after the timeout, capping a 15-1 run, and led by no less than 16 the rest of the way.

”Little AJ (Avery Johnson Jr.), he found me on the break, and once we got that dunk the crowd got into it, and that was big for us,” Ingram said. ”Once the crowd gets into it, it’s hard for opponents to focus on their offense.”

Alabama led by as many as 14 points in the first half and had a 36-29 halftime advantage.

”After somewhat of a sloppy first half, I like the way our guys turned it on in the second half,” Alabama head coach Avery Johnson said. ”I think that was probably the shortest halftime speech I’ve given all year. We probably watched two clips and that was it. We were ready to get back out on the court and really kind of redeem ourselves with some of the mistakes we made in the first half.”

Riley Norris led Alabama in scoring with 18 points. He went 3 of 6 from 3-point range and shot 64 percent from the floor. Avery Johnson Jr. had 10 points and six assists. Key finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

”I have a lot of confidence in my coach and in my teammates,” Norris said. ”And coach Avery has a lot of confidence in me as well shooting the ball, so I’ve just got to keep shooting, and the guys do a great job of finding me. I know Avery found me in transition the second half, and Dazon found me on the break, and the confidence of seeing one go in gives you the confidence to make more.”

Alabama native Divine Myles led Stetson with 18 points. Derick Newton scored 13 points and Leo Goodman had 10 points. Angel Rivera had 10 rebounds and eight points.

Alabama outrebounded Stetson 53-27.

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: The Hatters recorded their third consecutive loss. Stetson’s last victory came on Dec. 10 against South Alabama 87-78. They have one final nonconference game in an attempt to get back in the win column before opening Atlantic Sun Conference play.

Alabama: After an eight day break between games, a big victory allowed Alabama to work out the kinks before heading into Southeastern Conference play next week. The Crimson Tide have won three of its last four contests.

TIP-INS

Alabama defeated Stetson in its only other meeting 75-50 on Jan. 8, 1966. … Myles, a graduate of Mobile Blount High School, competed in his home state for the first time in his collegiate career and scored the first points of the game. … Alabama is 7-0 when holding teams to fewer than 62 points, but falls to 0-5 when allowing its opponent to score more than 62. … This is the second time Alabama has played at home in Coleman Coliseum this month, including a 78-61 victory over the South Carolina Upstate on Dec. 15.

HE SAID IT

Alabama coach Johnson on its nonconference schedule in preparation for SEC play: ”I think we are prepared mentally and physically to respond in SEC play, and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

UP NEXT

Stetson hosts Ave Maria on Monday and opens the conference season at home against Florida Gulf Coast on Jan. 7.

Alabama opens SEC play on Tuesday at Mississippi State.