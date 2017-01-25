Alabama Basketball Preview: Going To Georgia, Needing A Win

Alabama Basketball Needing a “Bounce Back” Win. Is it time to go “Granny” style?

Alabama Basketball and Georgia Basketball have several similarities.

Both teams are coming off difficult losses. On Saturday the Tide was blistered and battered by Auburn’s deep shooting and inside dominance of freshman Austin Wiley. On Wednesday night in Athens, the Tide should have something to prove.

Georgia suffered on Saturday as well, losing on the road to Texas A&M, 63-62. Georgia led A&M by 9 with 2:07 remaining. Aided by a bizarre clock malfunction, Texas A&M won following a 10-0 run to end the game. The Bulldogs were stunned. Georgia should have something to prove Wednesday night.

The teams are similar both in defensive tenacity and in struggling to shoot the three ball. Georgia holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.4%. Alabama is very close at 40.1%.

Georgia makes 32% from outside the arc. Alabama comes in at 31.7%. They both average 39 rebounds a game, though Alabama is slighting better at offensive rebounds. Both teams average 14 turnovers per game.

The similarities are so prevalent, it is reasonable to conclude they are two evenly matched teams. Not so fast, my Crimson loving friends, there is a difference in the teams. Alabama makes free throws at 62.3%. Georgia’s free throw percentage is 74.3%. In that case, the teams are dissimilar.

The best free throw shooter in the history of the NBA, Rick Barry shot underhand or what is called “Granny” style. Take a look at Florida’s Canyon Barry continuing the tradition:

Before you click away because this post has strayed from its preview purpose, think again. Alabama is so bad at shooting free throws, I think most of the team needs to go “Granny.”

Making free throws is really not as hard as some players make it look. Check out this guy shooting in his backyard. He once made over 5000 free throws in succession.

Maybe it’s too late for emergency, corrective action before the Wednesday night game. But as soon as the Tide returns to Tuscaloosa, I wish Avery would introduce some of our Tiders to “Granny” style.

I don’t know about other Tide hoops fans, but I am tired of throwing points away at the line. Points are too precious for Alabama, we don’t have any to spare.

