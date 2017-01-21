Alabama Basketball Loses By 20 In Auburn: It Could Have Been Worse

Alabama Basketball lost to Auburn 84-64 Saturday. It could have been worse – historically speaking.

Alabama basketball was tied with Auburn at halftime Saturday afternoon. From that point forward, Auburn exploded and the Tide imploded. Scoring 54 second-half points, the Tigers won easily on their home court 84-64.

Before considering what led to Bama’s Saturday demise, putting the loss into a historical perspective might blunt some disappointment. It could have been worse. There have been far worse losses to Auburn in Bama’s basketball history.

Over a four-game span from January 23, 1999, through February 2, 2000, Alabama lost all four games to Auburn. The point deficits in the four defeats were: 15; 39; 28; and 14. During the four-game run, Auburn outscored Alabama 345-243.

After that brief historical review, maybe Saturday’s loss can be absorbed without too much angst. Suddenly the Alabama ride is rough, but now is not the time to unbuckle.

Four Observations from the Auburn Game

#1 Auburn has better young talent than Alabama

Braxton Key is already a good player. His future is bright. He needs more help from teammates and thankfully help is on the way next season.

Auburn plays five talented freshmen. On Saturday, two of them Austin Wiley and Mustapha Heron dominated Alabama. They combined for 34 points and 14 rebounds. We Alabama fans will tire of them long before they leave the Plains.

#2 Alabama Defense not enough

As a team. Alabama works hard on defense, but not always smart. Alabama must learn to play tough defense while reducing defensive fouls.

Auburn shot 23 more free throws than Alabama. Blaming the officiating would be a poor excuse.

Auburn played under control far more often than the Tide. Due to foul problems, Dont’a Hall played only 9 minutes. Jimmy Taylor was an adequate replacement offensively, but Taylor only managed 4 rebounds in 26 minutes of play. Fortunately, Olaniyan was terrific on the boards, pulling down 11.

Alabama needs Dont’a Hall for his offensive potential. To play more, Hall has to foul less. He needs to improve his fundamental defensive skills, particularly footwork, rather than being so dependent on shot-blocking.

#3 The high ball-screen is ineffective

When Dazon Ingram is playing the point, using high ball screens makes sense. Give Ingram a step to begin penetration and he can maybe dribble to the basket for a high percentage shot. Once he gets inside he has the height and big body to force the ball up if needed.

When Avery Jr. or Corban Collins are running the point, high ball screens are usually ineffective. Sometimes Avery Jr. can get a high floater to drop or he’ll catch a slow defensive switch and scoop one in. Too many other times, he and Corban do not get good shots from the high ball screen. They just are not tall enough to take own any bigs on the inside.

The additional problem with the high ball screens is that our bigs are not very good setting them. Moving screens are a focus for today’s officials. Our guys get caught too often.

#4 More losses will follow without improved team free throw shooting

There are 347 teams classified by the NCAA as DI in men’s basketball. Alabama is ranked 335th in free throw percentage at 62.8%. That one weakness alone could lead to more losses in tight games.

