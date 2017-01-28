Alabama Basketball Dominates Miss. State at Foul Line: Wins 71-62

Alabama Basketball Beat Mississippi State 71-62 in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide won the game from the foul line, going 31-36 for 86.1%.

Alabama Basketball has been most known this season as a tough defensive team. Offensively, The Tide has also been known for struggles in its half-court offense and poor foul shooting.

Saturday started as the same old Crimson Tide script. The Tide again played tough defense, limiting good looks for the Bulldog outside shooters. The Tide had spurts of offensive production from Riley Norris and Braxton Key but overall struggled to score from the floor, shooting only 33% for the game.

Then Saturday turned into re-write the script. Alabama won the basketball game from the foul line. Led by Dazon Ingram’s perfect 12-12, Alabama was 31-36 at the foul line. Someone check the record books. Shooting 86.1% as a team, from the charity stripe – that can’t be far from an all-time record.

Braxton Key led the Tide in scoring with 19 points, Dazon Ingram scored 15 points, and Riley Norris added 13 points.

The Tide defense forced 18 Bulldog turnovers. The Tide only turned the ball over 13 times. Mississippi State out-rebounded Alabama 40-37. The Tide also had 7 blocks on the night to only 2 for the Bulldogs.

With the occasional exception, Alabama was very patient on offense. The Tide was clearly determined to get the ball in the hands of Ingram and Key. Playing under control, good shot selection, and attacking the basket all contributed to earning fouls.

For the first time in what feels like a very long time, free throw shooting won the game.

Alabama improves its record to 13-7 and 6-2 in SEC play. The Tide has won 8 out of its last 10 games. Next up is Arkansas on the road, followed by Auburn coming to Coleman on Saturday. Time to buckle up!

