Akron wins Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational (Dec 22, 2016)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) Isaiah Johnson had 15 points and 13 boards and Akron beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-60 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship game on Thursday night.

The Zips (10-3) overcame a slow start in which they trailed UMES (2-12) for the majority of the first 10 minutes. Akron took the lead during a 12-0 run capped at 25-20 on Antino Jackson’s tip-in with 6:41 left in the first half.

The Hawks closed within 34-32 on the first basket of the second half, but the Zips had a 12-2 run and later pushed into a double-digit lead for good at 48-38 on Jimond Ivey’s layup with 13:23 left.

Ivey and Jackson added 13 points each. Kwan Cheatham Jr. and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 10 apiece. It was Akron’s second championship this season – the Zips also won the Savannah Invitational.

Dontae Caldwell scored 17 and Bakari Copeland 15 to lead UMES.