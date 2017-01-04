Akron gives coach 289th win, beating Bowling Green 89-84 (Jan 03, 2017)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Jimond Ivey had 23 points, Kwan Cheatham Jr. added 18 and Akron held off Bowling Green 89-84 for Keith Dambrot’s 289th victory, making him the winningest coach in school history.

Akron led 37-35 at the half and was up 87-81 with 16 seconds remaining. Bowling Green’s Ismail Ali drilled a 3-pointer to close to 87-84 with 11 second left. Ivey responded with two free throws to close out the scoring and seal the win. Matt Fox missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds remaining and Ivey grabbed the rebound.

Ivey was 6 of 7 from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. Cheatham nailed 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and grabbed seven rebounds for Akron (11-3).

Demajeo Wiggins led Bowling Green (6-8) with 21 points.