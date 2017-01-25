Air Force overcomes 12-point, 2nd-half deficit to beat SDSU (Jan 24, 2017)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Trevor Lyons scored 15 points and Air Force overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat San Diego State 60-57 on Tuesday night.

Lyons drove the left side and made Air Force’s first field goal in four-plus minutes for 57-55 lead but Trey Kell answered with two free throws to tie it at 57-all.

Air Force’s Jacob Van was fouled away from the basket and hit two free throws for 59-57 lead. Kell’s long 3-pointer hit the back of the iron, Lyons grabbed the long rebound and after air-balling the first free throw, he made the second for a three-point lead with 22 seconds to go.

Kell missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the wing, and Van was off on two free throws, giving SDSU a final chance, but Jeremy Hemsley’s long 3-pointer was off the mark.

Air Force (10-11, 3-5 Mountain West) was only 8-of-25 shooting in the first half and finished at 38.5 percent.

Kell led San Diego State (11-8, 3-4) with 14 points and Max Hoetzel added 11 points with eight rebounds.

San Diego State built a 34-24 lead at halftime after making 7 of 19 3-pointers and the Aztecs finished with eight.