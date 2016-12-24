Aiken leads Harvard rally to beat Houston 57-56 (Dec 23, 2016)

HOUSTON (AP) Bryce Aiken matched his personal best with 21 points and Harvard rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final six minutes to win its fourth straight, beating Houston 57-56 on Friday night.

Damyean Dotson’s jumper gave Houston a 54-45 lead at the 6-minute mark. Zena Edosomwan scored the game’s final basket with 1:12 left – Harvard’s first lead of the second half – and Houston’s Rob Gray Jr. missed a jumper in the final seconds.

Justin Bassey scored on a layup and Aiken hit a pair of 3s to pull the Crimson (5-4) to within one with 4:27 left. Gray’s jumper capped the scoring for Houston (9-3) at 56-53 with 2:36 left.

Gray had 15 points to lead Houston, which trailed by seven in the first half but led 34-30 at the break. The Cougars had a 9-2 run to lead 45-36 and traded baskets until the Crimson pulled away.

Harvard owns a 2-0 lead in the series with Houston which started in 2014.