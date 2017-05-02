Ahmed Hamdy signs with TCU hoops as grad transfer from VCU
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Former VCU forward Ahmed Hamdy is going to TCU, where he will be immediately eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon announced Hamdy’s signing Tuesday. Dixon says the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Hamdy is a big man who runs the floor well and can score in the post.
Hamdy, a native of Egypt, spent the past two seasons at VCU. Hamdy averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds last season.
Before going to VCU, he played as a freshman at Lee College, a community college in Texas.
Hamdy is the sixth newcomer set to join the Horned Frogs in the fall after they won the NIT championship in Dixon’s first season.
