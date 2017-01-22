Ahearn scores 21, Binghamton beats Stony Brook 71-67 (Jan 22, 2017)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) Bobby Ahearn scored 21 points with a career-high three 3-pointers, Timmy Rose added eight points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, and Binghamton beat Stony Brook 71-67 on Sunday to end a five-game skid.

Lucas Woodhouse tied it at 55 with a 3-pointer, hit another 3 for a 58-55 lead, and Stony Brook led 62-57 in the second half after Roland Nyama’s two free throws and a layup. Willie Rodriguez’s 3-point play tied it at 62 and Rose’s 3 put the Bearcats up 65-64 with 2:05 to go.

Bryan Sekunda hit a 3 with 49 seconds left and Stony Brook led 67-65, but Rose hit another 3 with 20 seconds left and Binghamton led 69-67 with 14 seconds to go. Ahearn iced it with two free throws.

Yosef Yacob scored 14 points for the Bearcats (10-11, 1-5 America East), who made 27 of 55 field goals (49.1 percent).

Woodhouse scored 15 points with four 3-pointers for Stony Brook (10-9, 5-1), which saw its six-game win streak end.