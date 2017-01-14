Adala Moto helps Towson get past Northeastern 74-67 (Jan 14, 2017)

TOWSON, Md. (AP) Arnaud William Adala Moto made 12 of 13 free throws and finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds, John Davis added 16 points, and Towson hung on for a 74-67 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

Eddie Keith II added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (10-9, 2-4 Colonial Athletic), who ended the Huskies’ eight-game winning streak and gave them their first conference loss.

Towson led 39-29 at halftime and maintained that advantage for the first 15 minutes of the second half, leading 64-54 with 4:31 remaining. The Huskies cut the lead to three twice in the final two minutes, but each time the Tigers answered with a basket.

T.J. Williams played all 40 minutes and finished with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Northeastern (12-6, 5-1). Devon Begley, who played 39 minutes, made 3 of 5 from the arc, scoring 15 points and grabbing four steals.