Acox has career-best 21, Furman stifles The Citadel 83-68 (Dec 31, 2016)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Kris Acox scored a career-high 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and Furman won its Southern Conference opener 83-68 over The Citadel on Saturday.

Acox finished 9 of 10 from the field and hit all three of his free throws. Devin Sibley scored 20 points and John Davis III added 12 for the Paladins (8-6, 1-0), who shot 53.4 percent from the field.

Furman’s best effort came defensively however, as it held a Citadel attack – which came into the game averaging 102 points per game – to 34 points below its season average. The Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2) hit just 31.4 percent of their shots, 22.2 percent from distance.

Preston Parks scored 24 to lead The Citadel, but was the only Bulldog in double figures.

Furman led 64-57 with 5:45 left and put together a 12-3 stretch over the following two-plus minutes to ice it.