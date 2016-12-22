ACC Basketball: Reaction to Grayson Allen tripping incident

Duke’s Grayson Allen gets caught tripping again and Twitter has a hay day

On Wednesday night, Duke faced off with Elon in what seemed like the typical ho-hum mid-week game involving a national powerhouse making final adjustments before the start of conference season.

It turned out to be anything but that.

With 4:15 remaining in the first half, Grayson Allen got tangled up with Elon’s Steven Santa Ana and it quickly became apparent that it was no accident. Santa Ana was clearly frustrated with the foul and the officials reviewed the replay monitor to determine what the correct call should be.

Meanwhile Grayson Allen continues to trip people…. Absolutely appalling. https://t.co/ttWbEugF7U — Kentucky! #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) December 22, 2016

After review, Allen was called for a technical foul and then went to the bench where he began throwing a somewhat bizarre tantrum.

The foul and subsequent reactions from both Allen and Santa Ana seemed to change the momentum of the game.

The preseason No. 1 team in the country trailed by a point at halftime and struggled to put away the small school from Alamance County, North Carolina. Behind 21 points from sophomore Luke Kennard, Duke eventually put the game out of reach, winning 72-61.

But it was Allen, and his tripping, that was the real story in Greensboro on Wednesday night. And it seems as though his repeated antics have finally caught up to him.

The incident immediately went viral and spread like wildfire on social media outlets. Seemingly everyone had an opinion and there was no shortage of humor involved.

Some, however, took a more serious approach.

Exhibits A, B, and C. Grayson Allen is the dirtiest player in college basketball. No question pic.twitter.com/HJ3dGSU5Ok — Ryan Thorn (@RyanThorn) December 22, 2016

Grayson Allen won the national title for Duke with his play vs Wisconsin. But his legacy will always be intentionally tripping opponents — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) December 22, 2016

Others were a little more…comical.

lol I think this one wins it @bhunt757 Grayson Allen pic.twitter.com/Ky1c6hTSSs — OBX O's (@nikhisee8) December 22, 2016

When the teacher didn't round up your 51 to a 90 https://t.co/6mt3qpYOcC — Graymond Allen (@StrikaNation24_) December 22, 2016

BREAKING: For his latest tripping incident, Duke has sent Grayson Allen to his room with no dessert and taken away his TV & phone privileges — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 22, 2016

Even the experts had plenty to say of the latest incident involving the preseason favorite for National Player of the Year.

"He acts like a petulant toddler."

– Rece Davis on Grayson Allen#whileyouweresleeping https://t.co/AFgxhjJ8l3 — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) December 22, 2016

Accountability. Grayson Allen must be suspended. Coach K should do it prior to he league. Make a statement. — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) December 22, 2016

Can't understand the behavior of the multi talented Duke star Grayson Allen @theACC has no choice but must discipline / Enough Already — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 22, 2016

Even former Duke point guard and ACC legend Jay Williams voiced his disgust on the matter.

Duke announces that Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely

On Thursday morning, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski suspended Allen indefinitely for his actions on Wednesday night.

THIS JUST IN: Duke suspends Grayson Allen indefinitely following his tripping of Elon's Steven Santa Ana Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/cZMmc57sEb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2016

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable” Krzyzewski said in a statement issued Thursday morning. “He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny.”

“As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball” Krzyzewski said. “To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Duke will now prepare for its first conference game of the season against Virginia Tech on Saturday without Allen.

