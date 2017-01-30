ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5
The ACC continues to reign supreme amongst all other conferences. With so much talent, how does that affect this week’s power rankings?
The strength of the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to be displayed on a weekly basis.
Georgia Tech went into this week 3-4 on the season with one good win over North Carolina.
They exit at 5-4 with three good wins on the resume for the season.
Miami blows a game at Duke. Then follows that up by barely beating Boston College at home and throttling the Tar Heels.
Speaking of Duke, apparently the Blue Devils are back after their comeback against Wake Forest. But wasn’t that the case after their comeback against Miami which they followed with a loss to NC State?
Meanwhile, Florida State and Notre Dame went into the week a combined 12-2 in ACC play.
They exit the week 0-4 combined.
In other words, no gimmes this season fellas.
So with that all taken care of, let’s delve into this week’s power rankings.
Note: all records and stats are as of 1/29/2017
Teams 11-15
Pittsburgh Panthers
(12-9, 1-7)
Last week: Lost 67-60 to Clemson
Last rank: 14th
Boston College Eagles
(9-13, 2-7)
Last week: Lost 85-79 to Virginia Tech
Last rank: 12th
Clemson Tigers
(12-8, 2-6)
Last week: Won 67-60 against Pittsburgh
Last rank: 15th
NC State Wolfpack
(14-8, 3-6)
Last week: Lost 85-60 to Louisville
Last rank: 13th
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
(12-9, 3-6)
Last week: Lost 85-83 against Duke
Last rank: 9th
Teams 7-10
Miami Hurricanes
(14-6, 4-4)
Last week: Won 77-62 against North Carolina
Last rank: 11th
Duke Blue Devils
(16-5, 4-4)
Last week: Won 85-83 against Wake Forest
Last rank: 7th
Syracuse Orange
(13-9, 5-4)
Last week: WOn 82-72 against Florida State
Last rank: 10th
Virginia Tech Hokies
(16-5, 5-4)
Last week: Won 85-79 against Boston College
Last rank: 6th
Teams 4-6
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
(13-8, 5-4)
Last week: Won 62-60 against Notre Dame
Last rank: 8th
Louisville Cardinals
(18-4, 6-3)
Last week: Won 85-60 against NC State
Last rank: 5th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
(17-5, 6-3)
Last week: Lost 62-60 to Georgia Tech
Last rank: 3rd
Teams 2-3
Florida State Seminoles
(18-4, 6-3)
Last week: Lost 82-72 to Syracuse
Last rank: 2nd
North Carolina Tar Heels
(19-4, 7-2)
Last week: Lost 77-62 to Miami
Last rank: 1st
Team 1
Virginia Cavaliers
(16-4, 6-2)
Last week: Lost 62-60 to Villanova
Last rank: 4th
Well that does it for this week’s rankings. The season is halfway over for some and almost such for the rest. As more games are played the season starts to take more and more shape. Who beats who will have a big impact as records start to even out and make sense. The NCAA is on it’s way, so enjoy because the ACC is a must watch beast this season.
What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.
