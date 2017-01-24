ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4
The ACC continues to reign supreme amongst all other conferences. With so much talent, how does that affect this week’s power rankings?
In case you haven’t heard, the ACC is loaded.
I think I have said this once or twice before, but I will say it again, it is absolutely loaded.
In both the recent AP and Coaches poll, there are six ACC teams in the top 25. The next closest is the Big East with four.
In Joe Lundardi’s latest Bracketology, The ACC has ten teams in the field, the next closest is the Big Ten with eight. Five of those teams are four seeds or higher. No other conference has more than three such seeds.
Additionally the ACC has ten teams ranked in the top 50 of RPI and 11 ranked in the top 50 of BPI. Again in other words, this conference is loaded.
Speaking of those two rankings, this week’s rankings will have a BPRI ranking included which is the average of the two. It will also mentions a teams strength of record (SOR) which shows how the current teams record is compared to an average team playing that same schedule.
Of course, those are just metrics. When push comes to shove wins and losses still count for something and who you beat still has meaning.
With all that in mind, let’s delve into this week’s rankings where for the fourth consecutive week, we have a new team gracing the bottom.
Note: all records and stats are as of 1/22/2017
Teams 11-15
Clemson Tigers
(11-8, 1-6)
Last week: Lost 82-81 to Virginia Tech
Last rank: 11th
Pittsburgh Panthers
(12-7, 1-5)
Last week: Lost 79-74 to NC State
Last rank: 12th
NC State Wolfpack
(13-7, 2-5)
Last week: Lost 93-88 to Wake Forest
Last rank: 15th
Boston College Eagles
(9-11, 2-5)
Last week: Lost 90-82 to North Carolina
Last rank: 13th
Miami Hurricanes
(2-4, 12-6)
Last week: Lost 70-58 to Duke
Last rank: 6th
Teams 7-10
Syracuse Orange
(11-9, 3-4)
Last week: Lost 84-66 to Notre Dame
Last rank: 7th
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
(12-7, 3-4)
Last week: Won 93-88 against NC State
Last rank: 14th
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
(11-8, 3-4)
Last week: Lost 62-49 to Virginia
Last rank: 10th
Duke Blue Devils
(15-4, 3-3)
Last week: Won 70-58 against Miami
Last rank: 9th
Teams 4-6
Virginia Tech Hokies
(15-4, 4-3)
Last week: Won 82-81 against Clemson
Last rank: 8th
Louisville Cardinals
(16-4, 4-3)
Last week: Lost 73-68 to Florida State
Last rank: 5th
Virginia Cavaliers
(15-3, 5-2)
Last week: Won 62-49 against Georgia Tech
Last rank: 4th
Teams 2-3
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
(17-3, 6-1)
Last week: Won 84-66 against Syracuse
Last rank: 1st
Florida State Seminoles
(18-2, 6-1)
Last week: Won 73-68 against Louisville
Last rank: 3rd
Team 1
North Carolina Tar Heels
(18-3, 6-1)
Last week: Won 90-82 against Boston College
Last rank: 2nd
Well that does it for this week’s of rankings. With so much talent there is still plenty of amazing basketball left. Who will rank number one next week will have a lot to do with what teams do this week and half the league still could finish the year number one in the conference.
What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.
More from Keeping It Heel
- UNC Basketball: Tar Heels stay put in AP Top 2523h ago
- UNC Baseball: Diamond Heels crack Top 25 in Baseball America23h ago
- UNC Recruiting: 2018 target Zion Williamson scores 48, eclipses 2,000 career points1 d ago
- UNC Recruiting: Jalek Felton explodes for 41 points…again.2d ago
- UNC Basketball: Tar Heels fight off Eagles on the road2d ago