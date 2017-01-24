ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

The ACC continues to reign supreme amongst all other conferences. With so much talent, how does that affect this week’s power rankings?

In case you haven’t heard, the ACC is loaded.

I think I have said this once or twice before, but I will say it again, it is absolutely loaded.

In both the recent AP and Coaches poll, there are six ACC teams in the top 25. The next closest is the Big East with four.

In Joe Lundardi’s latest Bracketology, The ACC has ten teams in the field, the next closest is the Big Ten with eight. Five of those teams are four seeds or higher. No other conference has more than three such seeds.

Additionally the ACC has ten teams ranked in the top 50 of RPI and 11 ranked in the top 50 of BPI. Again in other words, this conference is loaded.

Speaking of those two rankings, this week’s rankings will have a BPRI ranking included which is the average of the two. It will also mentions a teams strength of record (SOR) which shows how the current teams record is compared to an average team playing that same schedule.

Of course, those are just metrics. When push comes to shove wins and losses still count for something and who you beat still has meaning.

With all that in mind, let’s delve into this week’s rankings where for the fourth consecutive week, we have a new team gracing the bottom.

Note: all records and stats are as of 1/22/2017

Teams 11-15

15

Clemson Tigers (11-8, 1-6)

Last week: Lost 82-81 to Virginia Tech

Last rank: 11th Clemson finds themselves at the bottom this week after recording their ACC leading sixth loss of the season on Sunday evening. Against Virginia Tech, the team shot 48.4 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame did have 20 points for the Tigers. Clemson’s BPRI of 41 ranks ninth in the conference, while their SOR ranks 11th. The Tigers next game is Saturday at Pittsburgh.

14

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-7, 1-5)

Last week: Lost 79-74 to NC State

Last rank: 12th Like Clemson, Pittsburgh finds themselves at the bottom with only one conference win so far this season. Against NC State, the team shot 46.3 percent from the field, better than the Wolfpack, but still lost. Leading scoring duo Michael Young and James Artis did combine for 41 points for the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s BPRI of 48 ranks 10th in the conference, while their SOR ranks 10th as well. The Panthers next game is Tuesday against Louisville.

13

NC State Wolfpack (13-7, 2-5)

Last week: Lost 93-88 to Wake Forest

Last rank: 15th NC State moves up two spots by splitting their two home games this week. Against Wake Forest, the team shot 51.6 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr. did have a double-double with 15 points and 13 assists for the Wolfpack. NC State’s BPRI of 64.5 ranks 12th in the conference, while their SOR ranks 13th.

12

Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5)

Last week: Lost 90-82 to North Carolina

Last rank: 13th Boston College also moves up this week despite suffering their third straight loss in a close one against North Carolina. They do have a win against NC State, which does help distinguish the two struggling squads. Against the Tar Heels, the team shot 47.1 percent from the field, one point better than UNC. Leading scorer Jerome Robinson finished with 18 points for the Eagles, though the real hero was Ky Bowman who had 33 points hitting more threes than the entire North Carolina team. Boston College’s BPRI of 165 ranks 15th in the conference, as does their SOR. The Eagles next game is Wednesday at Miami.

11

Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 12-6)

Last week: Lost 70-58 to Duke

Last rank: 6th Miami was in great position to move up these rankings before getting steamrolled by Duke in the second half. This occurred just three days after getting blasted by Wake Forest. Hence the five spot drop. Against the Blue Devils, the team shot 40 percent from the field. Leading scorer Davon Reed did have 19 points for the Hurricanes. Miami’s BPRI of 51.5 ranks 11th in the conference, while their SOR ranks ninth. The Hurricanes next game is Wednesday against Boston College.

Teams 7-10

10

Syracuse Orange (11-9, 3-4)

Last week: Lost 84-66 to Notre Dame

Last rank: 7th Syracuse finds themselves dropping this week after going 0-2 on the road. Against Notre Dame, the team shot 41.8 percent from the field. Leading scorer Andrew White did have 16 points for the Orange, though it was the double double from Tyler Lydon that led the way. Syrcause’s BPRI of 77 ranks 13th in the conference, while their SOR ranks 14th. The Orange’s next game is Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

9

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-7, 3-4)

Last week: Won 93-88 against NC State

Last rank: 14th Wake Forest makes a five spot jump this week by going 2-0 including getting their first ACC road win since Jan 22, 2014, almost three years to the day. Against NC State, the team shot 42.6 percent from the field, a whole nine points fewer than the Wolfpack. Leading scorer John Collins did have 21 points and 9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s BPRI of 31 ranks seventh in the conference, while their SOR ranks eighth. The Demon Deacons next game is Tuesday at Syracuse.

8

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-8, 3-4)

Last week: Lost 62-49 to Virginia

Last rank: 10th Georgia Tech moves up two spots this week despite going 0-2 and blowing a big chance to get a road win against Virginia Tech. Against Virginia, the team shot 45.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Josh Okogie did have 14 points for the Yellow Jackets, who continue to play better than their talent suggests. Georgia Tech’s BPRI of 102 ranks 14th in the conference, while their SOR ranks 12th. The Yellow Jackets next game is Wednesday against Florida State.

7

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 3-3)

Last week: Won 70-58 against Miami

Last rank: 9th Duke finds themselves moving up these rankings thanks to an incredible second half against Miami. If not for the turn around, Duke would be 11th in the ACC and much lower in these rankings. Against the Hurricanes, the team shot 46.2 percent from the field and outscored Miami 45 to 22 after halftime. Leading scorer Luke Kennard contributed 11 points for the Blue Devils, who had half of their players score in double digits. Duke’s BPRI of 8 ranks third in the conference, while their SOR ranks sixth.

Teams 4-6

6

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-4, 4-3)

Last week: Won 82-81 against Clemson

Last rank: 8th Virginia Tech moves up a tier this week thanks to two wins by a total of two points. Against Clemson, the team shot 54.7 percent from the field. Leading scorer Zack LeDay did have 16 points coming off the bench for the Hokies. Virginia Tech’s BPRI of 40.5 ranks eighth in the conference, while their SOR ranks seventh. The Hokies next game is Thursday at North Carolina.

5

Louisville Cardinals (16-4, 4-3)

Last week: Lost 73-68 to Florida State

Last rank: 5th Louisville finds themselves staying put this week after splitting their conference games this week. Against Florida State, the team shot 38.5 percent from the field and fought back from an early 14-0 hole. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell was held to only 6 points on 2 of 10 shooting for the Cardinals. Louisville’s BPRI of 7.5 ranks second in the conference, while their SOR ranks fourth. The Cardinals next game is Tuesday at Pittsburgh.

4

Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 5-2)

Last week: Won 62-49 against Georgia Tech

Last rank: 4th Like Louisville, Virginia sees no movement this week despite winning their fourth straight game, albeit against teams ranked in the lower half of these rankings. Against Georgia Tech, the team shot 45.8 percent from the field. Leading scorer London Perrantes finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers. Virginia’s BPRI of 11 ranks fourth in the conference, while their SOR ranks fifth. The Cavaliers next game is Tuesday at Notre Dame.

Teams 2-3

3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-3, 6-1)

Last week: Won 84-66 against Syracuse

Last rank: 1st Notre Dame drops two spots this week after splitting their conference games. Against Syracuse, the team shot 49.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Bonzie Colston did have a double double with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s BPRI of 16.5 ranks sixth in the conference, while their SOR ranks second. The Fighting Irish’s next game is Tuesday against Virginia.

2

Florida State Seminoles (18-2, 6-1)

Last week: Won 73-68 against Louisville

Last rank: 3rd Florida State moves up a spot after two big home wins against two teams in the top five of these rankings. Against Lousiville, the team shot 36.7 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dwayne Bacon finished with 16 points for the Seminoles, while Jonathan Isaac tossed in a double double. Florida State’s BPRI of 12 ranks fifth in the conference, while their SOR ranks first. The Seminoles next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech.

Team 1

1

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-3, 6-1)

Last week: Won 90-82 against Boston College

Last rank: 2nd North Carolina retakes the top spot by going 2-0 this week during their current six game win streak. Against Boston College, the team shot 46.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Justin Jackson led the way with 22 points for the Tar Heels. North Carolina’s BPRI of 7 ranks first in the conference, while their SOR ranks third. The Tar Heels next game is Thursday against Virginia Tech.

Well that does it for this week’s of rankings. With so much talent there is still plenty of amazing basketball left. Who will rank number one next week will have a lot to do with what teams do this week and half the league still could finish the year number one in the conference.

What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.

