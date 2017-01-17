ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3
The ACC continues to reign supreme amongst all other conferences. With so much talent, how does that affect this week’s power rankings?
The ACC officially is either the most loaded conference ever or the most chaotic ever.
Just consider this: If the season ended today Duke would be the 10 seed in the ACC tournament. Georgia Tech, a team Duke beat by 50, would be the six seed. Crazy, right?
Speaking of Duke. If you read my rankings last week you may have read where I said I was going to keep Duke out of the power rankings as long as the Mad Tripper of Durham remained unpunished.
Well just as Colin Kaepernick had to change gears, so do I.
I can not continue to not rank a team that is still playing meaningful games (Sorry Louisville, once you boycotted the post season your games became meaningless). So Duke will rejoin the rankings this week.
If you think this is unfair and Allen should still be punished, take a look at social media. The guy is a pariah. Fans and Media scrutinize every move he makes. His only supporters are an assistant coach he pushed, and two hall of fame coaches with tarnished reputations themselves.
In all of this I have not seen a single player come to his defense, not even one on his own team. Greyson Allen is in hell. In the words of the great philosopher Mick Jagger: Sometimes we can’t always get what we want, but if we try sometimes, we get what we need.
So with all that said, let’s move into another week of rankings, where there is a new team at the bottom again.
Note: all records and stats are as of 1/15/2017
NC State Wolfpack
(12-6, 1-4)
Last week: Lost 86-76 to Georgia Tech
Last rank: 11th
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
(10-7, 1-4)
Last week: Lost 93-87 to North Carolina
Last rank: 12th
Boston College Eagles
(9-9, 2-3)
Last week: Lost 76-53 to Syracuse
Last rank: 13th
Pittsburgh Panthers
(12-6, 1-4)
Last week: Lost 72-46 to Miami
Last rank: 7th
Clemson Tigers
(11-6, 1-4)
Last week: Lost 77-73 to Virginia
Last rank: 10th
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
(11-6, 3-2)
Last week: Won 86-76 against NC State
Last rank: 14th
Duke Blue Devils
(14-4, 2-3)
Last week: Lost 78-69 to Louisville
Last rank: N/A
Virginia Tech Hokies
(13-4, 2-3)
Last week: Lost 76-71 to Notre Dame
Last rank: 8th
Syracuse Orange
(11-7, 3-2)
Last week: Won 76-53 against Boston College
Last rank: 5th
Miami Hurricanes
(12-4, 2-2)
Last week: Won 72-46 against Pittsburgh
Last rank: 6th
Louisville Cardinals
(15-3, 3-2)
Last week: Won 78-69 against Duke
Last rank: 9th
Virginia Cavaliers
(13-3, 3-2)
Last week: Won 77-73 against Clemson
Last rank: 4th
Florida State Seminoles
(16-2, 4-1)
Last week: Lost 96-83 to North Carolina
Last rank: 1st
North Carolina Tar Heels
(16-3, 4-1)
Last week: Won 96-83 against Florida State
Last rank: 3rd
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
(16-2, 5-0)
Last week: Won 76-71 against Virginia Tech
Last rank: 2nd
More from Keeping It Heel
- UNC Football: Tar Heels hire new DB coach22m ago
- VIDEO: Roy Williams honored for 800th career win12h ago
- VIDEO: Roy Williams discusses UNC win over Syracuse12h ago
- UNC Basketball: Tar Heels dominate the glass, outlast Syracuse13h ago
- UNC Basketball: Roy Williams gets custom Air Jordans for 800th win13h ago