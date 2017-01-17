ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

The ACC continues to reign supreme amongst all other conferences. With so much talent, how does that affect this week’s power rankings?

The ACC officially is either the most loaded conference ever or the most chaotic ever.

Just consider this: If the season ended today Duke would be the 10 seed in the ACC tournament. Georgia Tech, a team Duke beat by 50, would be the six seed. Crazy, right?

Speaking of Duke. If you read my rankings last week you may have read where I said I was going to keep Duke out of the power rankings as long as the Mad Tripper of Durham remained unpunished.

Well just as Colin Kaepernick had to change gears, so do I.

I can not continue to not rank a team that is still playing meaningful games (Sorry Louisville, once you boycotted the post season your games became meaningless). So Duke will rejoin the rankings this week.

If you think this is unfair and Allen should still be punished, take a look at social media. The guy is a pariah. Fans and Media scrutinize every move he makes. His only supporters are an assistant coach he pushed, and two hall of fame coaches with tarnished reputations themselves.

In all of this I have not seen a single player come to his defense, not even one on his own team. Greyson Allen is in hell. In the words of the great philosopher Mick Jagger: Sometimes we can’t always get what we want, but if we try sometimes, we get what we need.

So with all that said, let’s move into another week of rankings, where there is a new team at the bottom again.

Note: all records and stats are as of 1/15/2017

15 NC State Wolfpack (12-6, 1-4) Last week: Lost 86-76 to Georgia Tech

Last rank: 11th NC State finds themselves as the new kings of the cellar. Apparently, the North Carolina game broke open the dam. Against Georgia Tech, the team shot 40.6 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr did have 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Wolfpack. NC State is currently 0-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Wolfpack’s next game is Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-4) Last week: Lost 93-87 to North Carolina

Last rank: 12th Wake Forest would be much higher if they could just get that signature win. They almost got it against North Carolina in a herculean comeback. Against the Tar Heels, the team shot 43.1 percent from the field. Leading scorer John Collins was held to just 6 points. Luckily though Brandon Childress channeled his inner Randolph for 16 points in 17 minutes for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest is currently 0-7 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50, though four of those have been by seven points or less. The Demon Deacon’s next game is Wednesday against Miami.

13 Boston College Eagles (9-9, 2-3) Last week: Lost 76-53 to Syracuse

Last rank: 13th Boston College continues to surprise. Their two wins this season is two more than either the basketball team or football team got all last year. Against Syracuse, the team shot 39.6 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jerome Robinson was held to just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting for the Eagles. Boston College is currently 1-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Eagle’s next game is Wednesday against Virginia.

12 Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 1-4) Last week: Lost 72-46 to Miami

Last rank: 7th Pittsburgh is on a three game losing streak. Against Louisville, the Panthers fought back from down 20 to almost tie the game. They just had a complete collapse against Miami. Against the Hurricanes, the team shot 34 percent from the field for all of 46 points. Leading scoring duo Michael Young and James Artis finished with a combined 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Panthers. It may have been better but Young went 0-10 from the field. Pittsburgh is currently 2-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Panther’s next game is Tuesday at NC State.

11 Clemson Tigers (11-6, 1-4) Last week: Lost 77-73 to Virginia

Last rank: 10th Like Pittsburgh, Clemson continues to come up short in the win column. Last week they lost to UNC in OT. That is the start of a four game losing streak. Anyone else see a trend? Lose to North Carolina, fall apart? Against Virginia, the team shot 50 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame did have 22 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Clemson is currently 5-4 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50, which keeps their season alive. The Tiger’s next game is Thursday at Louisville.

10 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-6, 3-2) Last week: Won 86-76 against NC State

Last rank: 14th Georgia Tech continues their topsy turvy season with two straight wins. Apparently the North Carolina game may not have been a fluke. Against NC State, the team shot 42.1 percent from the field. Leading scorer Ben Lammers had a double double for the Wolfpack with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Josh Okogie also came up big with 27 points, kind of like the Carolina game. In Tech’s three wins, Okogie is averaging 22 points as opposed to 13 in their two losses. Georgia Tech is currently 4-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Yellow Jacket’s next game is Wednesday at Virginia Tech.

9 Duke Blue Devils (14-4, 2-3) Last week: Lost 78-69 to Louisville

Last rank: N/A Duke returns to the rankings this week riding a two game losing streak. For those out there who think the Blue Devils are nothing without Coach K, are looking good during Capel’s 1-2 start. Against Louisville, the team shot 46.8 percent from the field. Leading scorer Luke Kennard did have 17 pointsfor the Blue Devils. Meanwhile the Mad Tripper of Durham put in 23 in his best game since his “suspension”. Duke is currently 2-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50, which will not help come seeding time. The Blue Devil’s next game is Saturday against Miami.

8 Virginia Tech Hokies (13-4, 2-3) Last week: Lost 76-71 to Notre Dame

Last rank: 8th Virginia Tech just can’t seem to escape the middle of the pack. If not for a costly turnover late against Notre Dame, the Hokies might just be ranked higher. Against the Irish, the team shot 49.1 percent from the field. Leading scorer Zach LeDay had 10 pointsfor the Hokies, though it was sophomore guard Chris Clarke who had the stellar game with 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Virginia Tech is currently 3-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Hokie’s next game is Wednesday against Georgia Tech.

7 Syracuse Orange (11-7, 3-2) Last week: Won 76-53 against Boston College

Last rank: 5th Syracuse may be the best bad team in the country. Are they really a tournament team? Who knows, hence the questions. Against Boston College, the team shot 46.6 percent from the field in a revenge game against the Eagles. Leading scorer Andrew White III had 13 points for the Orange, while freshman Tyus Battle had a career high 21. Syracuse is currently 1-2 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Orange’s next game is Monday against North Carolina.

6 Miami Hurricanes (12-4, 2-2) Last week: Won 72-46 against Pittsburgh

Last rank: 6th Miami is like a slightly better version of Virginia Tech. Not great but just above the middle of the pack. Against Pittsburgh, the team shot 55.6 percent from the field in a rout of the Panthers. Leading scorer JaQuan Newton did have 14 points for the Hurricanes. Miami is currently 2-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Hurricane’s next game is Wednesday at Wake Forest.

5 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 3-2) Last week: Won 78-69 against Duke

Last rank: 9th Louisville is currently on a three game win streak after starting conference play 0-2. Against Duke, the team shot 47.5 percent from the field. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell had 15 points for the Cardinals. Though it was Anas Mahmoud’s double double and Rick Pitino’s support of Greyson Allen that highlighted the game. Louisville is currently 4-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Cardinal’s next game is Thursday against Clemson.

4 Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2) Last week: Won 77-73 against Clemson

Last rank: 4th Has Virginia righted the ship? Two straight wins following two straight losses would seem that way. Against Clemson, the team shot 58 percent from the field. Leading scorer London Perrantes led the way with 25 points and two assists for the Cavaliers. Virginia is currently 0-3 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Cavalier’s next game is Wednesday at Boston College.

3 Florida State Seminoles (16-2, 4-1) Last week: Lost 96-83 to North Carolina

Last rank: 1st Florida State falls from the top this week after suffering their first ACC loss. The loss to the Tar Heels also ended a 12 game winning streak for the Seminoles. Against North Carolina, the team shot 46.3 percent from the field, nearly four percentage points better than UNC. Leading scorer Dwayne Bacon did have 18 points for the Seminoles. Florida State is currently 6-1 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50, best in the ACC. The Seminole’s next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame.

2 North Carolina Tar Heels (16-3, 4-1) Last week: Won 96-83 against Florida State

Last rank: 3rd North Carolina is crushing teams on the boards. They remain first in the ACC and outrebounded Florida State by 22. Against the Seminoles, the team shot 42.5 percent from the field. Leading scorer Justin Jackson was one of three Tar Heels to score 20 points in this game. North Carolina is currently 5-1 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Tar Heel’s next game is Monday against Syracuse.

1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-2, 5-0) Last week: Won 76-71 against Virginia Tech

Last rank: 2nd Notre Dame finds themselves all alone at the top of the ACC rankings and ACC standings with the only 5-0 record in the league. All five of their games have been decided by seven points or less. The difference for Notre Dame? They are hitting 82.8 percent from the free throw line, best in the nation. The Irish are on a seven game winning streak as well. Against Virginia Tech, the team shot 51.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer finished with a double double for the Irish. Notre Dame is currently 4-2 against teams ranked in the RPI top 50. The Irish’s next game is Wednesday at Florida State.

