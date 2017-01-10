ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2
The ACC has been tough this season. With so much parity, how does that affect this week’s power rankings?
So a lot happened this week.
Grayson Allen returns for Duke after a one game indefinite suspension, Coach K goes away for four weeks for Back Surgery and Allen tries to trip another player and nothing happens.
In fact the ACC just pretended like nothing happened at all.
Here is their press release:
“We here at the Atlantic Coast Conference believe that Duke is the only team in the conference with a legitimate chance to win the National Championship and bring glory back to the ACC. Therefore we have decided it is in our best interest to put one player on one team ahead of the integrity and reputation of the other players, teams, and Hall of Fame coaches that are apart of this conference.”
Ok so maybe it wasn’t exactly like that, but it might as well have been. Regardless since neither Duke nor the ACC feel it necessary to discipline the Mad Tripper of Durham, it falls upon the KIH rankings guru to step up and do something.
As you may know their are 15 teams in the ACC. This week’s rankings will have only 14. In fact it will continue to have only 14 until Grayson Allen gets a realistic punishment or he goes pro (I wont punish Duke forever).
And if you think this is because its Duke, think again. I removed Louisville from the rankings last season after they ended two transfer seniors seasons early. I also called for Kennedy Meeks to not start against NC State for comments he made to Clemson’s bench.
So without further ado, lets get started with a new set of rankings and a new team at the bottom.
Note: all records and stats are as of 1/8/2017
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
(9-6, 1-2)
Last week: Lost 65-50 to Louisville
Last rank: 11th
Boston College Eagles
(8-8, 1-2)
Last week: Lost 93-82 to Duke
Last rank: 12th
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
(10-6, 1-2)
Last week: Lost 79-62 to Virginia
Last rank: 14th
NC State Wolfpack
(12-4, 1-2)
Last week: Lost 107-56 to North Carolina
Last rank: 13th
Clemson Tigers
(11-4, 1-2)
Last week: Lost 75-70 to Notre Dame
Last rank: 8th
Louisville Cardinals
(13-3, 1-2)
Last week: Won 65-50 against Georgia Tech
Last rank: 4th
Virginia Tech Hokies
(12-3, 1-2)
Last week: Lost 93-78 to Florida State
Last rank: 2nd
Pittsburgh Panthers
(12-4, 1-2)
Last week: Lost 77-66 to Syracuse
Last rank: 10th
Miami Hurricanes
(11-3, 1-1)
Last week: Lost 70-55 to Syracuse
Last rank: 9th
Syracuse Orange
(10-6, 2-1)
Last week: Won 77-66 against Pittsburgh
Last rank: 15th
Virginia Cavaliers
(12-3, 2-2)
Last week: Won 79-62 against Wake Forest
Last rank: 3rd
North Carolina Tar Heels
(14-3, 2-1)
Last week: Won 107-56 against NC State
Last rank: 5th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
(14-2, 3-0)
Last week: Won 75-70 against Clemson
Last rank: 7th
Florida State Seminoles
(15-1, 3-0)
Last week: Won 93-78 against Virginia Tech
Last rank: 1st
If you feel like these rankings are very fluid, you would be right. The ACC is doing the rankings guru no favors this season with nine teams all at 1-2. As the ACC season marches on, the cream should rise to the top. Regardless until it does, expect more fluidity.
A lot more big games this week so a lot more movement is possible. So sit back and relax and enjoy another amazing week in the best conference in America.
What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.
