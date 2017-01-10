ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

The ACC has been tough this season. With so much parity, how does that affect this week’s power rankings?

So a lot happened this week.

Grayson Allen returns for Duke after a one game indefinite suspension, Coach K goes away for four weeks for Back Surgery and Allen tries to trip another player and nothing happens.

In fact the ACC just pretended like nothing happened at all.

Here is their press release:

“We here at the Atlantic Coast Conference believe that Duke is the only team in the conference with a legitimate chance to win the National Championship and bring glory back to the ACC. Therefore we have decided it is in our best interest to put one player on one team ahead of the integrity and reputation of the other players, teams, and Hall of Fame coaches that are apart of this conference.”

Ok so maybe it wasn’t exactly like that, but it might as well have been. Regardless since neither Duke nor the ACC feel it necessary to discipline the Mad Tripper of Durham, it falls upon the KIH rankings guru to step up and do something.

As you may know their are 15 teams in the ACC. This week’s rankings will have only 14. In fact it will continue to have only 14 until Grayson Allen gets a realistic punishment or he goes pro (I wont punish Duke forever).

And if you think this is because its Duke, think again. I removed Louisville from the rankings last season after they ended two transfer seniors seasons early. I also called for Kennedy Meeks to not start against NC State for comments he made to Clemson’s bench.

So without further ado, lets get started with a new set of rankings and a new team at the bottom.

Note: all records and stats are as of 1/8/2017

14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-6, 1-2) Last week: Lost 65-50 to Louisville

Last rank: 11th Georgia Tech finds themselves at the bottom this week having lost their past two games by a total of 68 points. They do rank second in the ACC in blocking. Against Louisville, the team shot 34 percent from the field. Leading scorer Ben Lammers did have 24 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s next game is Thursday against Clemson.

13 Boston College Eagles (8-8, 1-2) Last week: Lost 93-82 to Duke

Last rank: 12th Boston College comes back to earth a bit this week. After upsetting the Orange, the Eagles have lost their past two games both on the Tobacco Road. They do rank fourth in the ACC in assists. Against Duke, the team shot 56.1 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jerome Robinson did have 21 points for the Eagles. Boston College’s next game is Wednesday against NC State.

12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-2) Last week: Lost 79-62 to Virginia

Last rank: 14th Wake Forest picks up from last season by beating the bottom of the conference at home. Last season both of Wake’s wins came at home against the bottom of the ACC. They have succeeded when getting to the charity stripe ranking second in the ACC in free throw percentage. Against Virginia, the team shot 40.4 percent from the field. Leading scorer John Collins did have 16 points and 6 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s next game is Wednesday against North Carolina.

11 NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 1-2) Last week: Lost 107-56 to North Carolina

Last rank: 13th NC State continues its Jekyll and Hyde type season with a 20-point home win over Virginia Tech, followed by a 50-point road loss at North Carolina. The Pack are 0-3 on the road this season losing by an average of 28 points per game. They do rank fifth in the ACC in points and blocks per game. Against North Carolina, the team shot 36.5 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr did have 11 points, five assists, and five rebounds for the Wolfpack after recording a triple double against the Hokies. NC State’s next game is Wednesday at Boston College.

10 Clemson Tigers (11-4, 1-2) Last week: Lost 75-70 to Notre Dame

Last rank: 8th Clemson finds themselves dropping two spots this week after two close losses to UNC and Notre Dame. Clemson continues to stay competitive having lost all four games by a combined 20 points. They do rank third in the ACC in steals per game. Against Notre Dame, the team shot 49.1 percent from the field, three points better than the Irish. Leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame did have 22 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Clemson’s next game is Thursday at Georgia Tech.

9 Louisville Cardinals (13-3, 1-2) Last week: Won 65-50 against Georgia Tech

Last rank: 4th Louisville finally finds a win this week against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals are the top team in the ACC in blocks per game, which is good for second in the nation. Their 110 total blocks is 11 more than the second place Yellow Jackets. Against Georgia Tech, the team shot 38.3 percent from the field. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell had 20 points to lead the Cardinals. Louisville’s next game is Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

8 Virginia Tech Hokies (12-3, 1-2) Last week: Lost 93-78 to Florida State

Last rank: 2nd Virginia Tech suffers this weeks biggest drop by free falling six spots following back to back double digit road losses. They do rank third in the ACC in three pointers made with 133 on the season. Against Florida State, the team shot 45.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Zack LeDay did have 19 points for the Hokies. Virginia Tech’s next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.

7 Pittsburgh Panthers (12-4, 1-2) Last week: Lost 77-66 to Syracuse

Last rank: 10th Pittsburgh jumps three spots this week thanks to an ACC jumble at the bottom. Their win against Virginia looks better than others against the lower half of the league. They do rank fifth in the ACC in rebounds per game and free throw percentage. Against Syracuse, the team shot 35.1 percent from the field. Dynamic Duo Michael Young and James Artis did finish for a combined 40 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s next game is Wednesday at Louisville.

6 Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 1-1) Last week: Lost 70-55 to Syracuse

Last rank: 9th Miami remains in the middle of the pack with one of only two .500 records in the ACC. They do rank fourth in the ACC in rebounds per game. Against Syracuse, the team shot 38.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Ja’Quan Newton was held to just eight points but did have seven assists for the Hurricanes. Miami’s next game is Thursday against Notre Dame.

5 Syracuse Orange (10-6, 2-1) Last week: Won 77-66 against Pittsburgh

Last rank: 15th Syracuse apparently took the loss to Boston College personally. The result is two straight double digit wins and a ten spot jump in these rankings. They do rank first in the ACC in steals per game. Against Pittsburgh, the team shot 51.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Andrew White III had 21 points to lead the Orange. Syracuse’s next game is Tuesday at Virginia Tech.

4 Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 2-2) Last week: Won 79-62 against Wake Forest

Last rank: 3rd Virginia continues to find themselves in the top of the ACC as the only other team at .500 in the ACC this season. They do rank first in the ACC and the nation in points allowed per game. Against Wake Forest, the team shot 49.1 percent from the field. Leading scorer London Perrantes had 24 points and two asssists to lead the way for the Cavaliers. Virginia’s next game is Saturday at Clemson.

3 North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1) Last week: Won 107-56 against NC State

Last rank: 5th North Carolina finds themselves back in the top three this week after an OT win at Clemson and a blowout win over NC State. The Tar Heels lead the ACC in points, rebounds, and assists per game, as well as total steals. Their rebounds per game also ranks first in the nation. Against NC State, the team shot 49.4 percent from the field in a game that saw two separate 20-0 runs by UNC and the return of Theo Pinson. Leading scorer Justin Jackson had 21 points to lead the Tar Heels. North Carolina’s next game is Wednesday at Wake Forest.

2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-2, 3-0) Last week: Won 75-70 against Clemson

Last rank: 7th Notre Dame keeps finding ways to win and finds themselves near the top with an undefeated ACC record. They lead the ACC in free throw and three point percentage. Their 84 percent from the line also leads the nation by two whole percentage points. Against Clemson, the team shot 46.7 percent from the field. Leading scorer Bonzie Colson had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Irish. Notre Dame’s next game is Saturday against Miami.

1 Florida State Seminoles (15-1, 3-0) Last week: Won 93-78 against Virginia Tech

Last rank: 1st Florida State stays at the top this week by staying undefeated in ACC play. They lead the ACC in field goal percentage at .565 good for seventh in the nation. Against Virginia Tech, the team shot 49.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dwayne Bacon had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles. Florida State’s next game is Tuesday at Duke.

If you feel like these rankings are very fluid, you would be right. The ACC is doing the rankings guru no favors this season with nine teams all at 1-2. As the ACC season marches on, the cream should rise to the top. Regardless until it does, expect more fluidity.

A lot more big games this week so a lot more movement is possible. So sit back and relax and enjoy another amazing week in the best conference in America.

What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on